Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Chemours had a return on equity of 61.75% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemours Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

