Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.7 %

CAKE stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 274.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 253,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

