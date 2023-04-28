Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 592,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,140 shares.The stock last traded at $359.46 and had previously closed at $342.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

