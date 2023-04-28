Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Centogene Stock Down 33.1 %

About Centogene

CNTG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 534,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,641. The company has a market cap of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.93. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Stories

