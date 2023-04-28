CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE CNP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.47. 1,396,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,200. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.
