Centene (CNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centene (NYSE: CNC):

4/27/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00.

4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $87.00.

4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $86.00.

4/20/2023 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/9/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

3/7/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 3,317,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,375. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Centene Co alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,904,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,817,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.