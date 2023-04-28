Centene (CNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centene (NYSE: CNC):
- 4/27/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $87.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $86.00.
- 4/20/2023 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/11/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2023 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/9/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.
- 3/7/2023 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/28/2023 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Centene Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CNC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 3,317,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,375. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,904,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,817,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
