Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

About Cellectar Biosciences

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 7,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

