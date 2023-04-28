Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.98 and traded as low as C$15.34. Celestica shares last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 376,187 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.6292135 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

