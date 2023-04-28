Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Celestica Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 848,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

