Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 2.4 %

CRI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 1,221,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.