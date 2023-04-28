Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.22. 442,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

