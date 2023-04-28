Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as low as $13.50. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation. It is also focuses on the provision of fiber optic infrastructure and other information, and communication technology services to the ICT industry. The company was founded on April 30, 1966 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

