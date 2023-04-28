Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Down 57.8% in April

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CMCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.85.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.