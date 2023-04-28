Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,763.61

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,763.61 ($59.49) and traded as high as GBX 4,765 ($59.51). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,730 ($59.07), with a volume of 29,065 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,623.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,759.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,871.80.

Insider Transactions at Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

In other news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,885 ($61.01) per share, for a total transaction of £73,275 ($91,513.68). Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

