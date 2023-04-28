Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Utilities in a report released on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CU. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.

CU stock opened at C$39.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.