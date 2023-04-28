Canadian Utilities Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Utilities in a report released on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.20%.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
CU stock opened at C$39.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.
Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.89%.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
