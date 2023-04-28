Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,457 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,434,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 381,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,873. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.