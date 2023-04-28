Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74 – $6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-1.70 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.
CPT traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 921,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
