Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Shares Up 0.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. 340 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAIL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

