Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

CDNS opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.