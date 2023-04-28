Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.