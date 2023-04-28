Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,500 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

FCX stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.