C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 472,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

