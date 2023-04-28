BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.13

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.13 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.92). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 153.45 ($1.92), with a volume of 13,593,939 shares trading hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.29. The stock has a market cap of £15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

