Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 1.0 %

BRKR opened at $78.27 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Bruker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.