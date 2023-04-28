Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $62.27. 928,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,356. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.