Brookmont Capital Management Has $443,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 1,953,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,749. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

