Brookmont Capital Management Buys 17,238 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.99. 5,281,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,889. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

