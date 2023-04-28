Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.87 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $664.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 304.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

