Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,026,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,630.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,026,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,630.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586,822 shares of company stock worth $84,176,907. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

