Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.75.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,337. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$74.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

