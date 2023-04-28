BMO Capital Markets Raises Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MLFNF opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

