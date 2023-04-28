Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 3,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 107,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 345,000 shares of company stock worth $135,325. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

