Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 3,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 107,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Blue Star Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.
Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Company Profile
Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.
Featured Articles
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.