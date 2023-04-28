Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

BXMT opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

