BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF remained flat at $6.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 84,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,090. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

