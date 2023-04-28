Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00 to $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.43.

Biogen Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.31. The company had a trading volume of 916,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,219. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.81.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 216.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

