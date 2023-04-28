BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,550 ($31.85) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.97) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.47) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.35) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,502.86 ($31.26).

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,352.50 ($29.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,507.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,518.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 801.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.97).

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,687.07%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

