Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,433. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

