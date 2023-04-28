Berylson Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 187,000 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 4.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 149,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 135,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

