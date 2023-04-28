Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 308,666 shares.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

