Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 308,666 shares.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

