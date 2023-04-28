Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 308,666 shares.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
