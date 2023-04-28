Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 24.0 %

BZH traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,672. The stock has a market cap of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.