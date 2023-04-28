Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 24.0 %
BZH traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,672. The stock has a market cap of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.