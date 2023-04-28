Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €94.05 ($104.50) and last traded at €95.35 ($105.94). Approximately 117,267 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €95.40 ($106.00).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €92.84 and a 200-day moving average of €84.81.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.