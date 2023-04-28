Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.95

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €54.95 ($61.06) and traded as high as €60.77 ($67.52). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €60.43 ($67.14), with a volume of 1,495,949 shares traded.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

