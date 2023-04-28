Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,771,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,159. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Baxter International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 192,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baxter International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

