Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,051. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

