Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baxter International Stock Performance
BAX stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,051. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.