Barclays Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $1.50

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.49 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

