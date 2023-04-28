Barclays Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.82.

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFY stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$29.83 and a 1 year high of C$40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.39.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

