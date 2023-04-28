Bank of America Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.00 on Monday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

