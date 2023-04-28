Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.29 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $446.27 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003976 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027146 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,746,568.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

