B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Down 0.1 %

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 376,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

