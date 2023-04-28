B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.63. 1,229,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.06 and a 200 day moving average of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

